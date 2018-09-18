Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
The 4 MVPs of Hell In A Cell 2018

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.46K   //    18 Sep 2018, 14:44 IST

Enter caption

Hell In A Cell is officially behind us, and what an event it was. We saw Randy Orton go to new levels of sadistic in his efforts to destroy Jeff Hardy. A new SmackDown Live Women's Champion was crowned in Becky Lynch, and AJ Styles continued his phenomenal reign as WWE Champion, barely escaping the AT&T Center with the gold after a brutal battle with Samoa Joe.

On the RAW side of things, the Dogs of War were able to upset the Shield to retain their RAW Tag Team Championships, and Ronda Rousey proved why she is the baddest woman on the planet, defeating Alexa Bliss in the former's champion's rematch from Summerslam.

With such a monumental show to celebrate the 10th annual Hell In A Cell pay per view, it's hard to pick the top stars who outshined the others.

But here are the 4 MVPs of Hell In A Cell

#4 Randy Orton

Once again confined inside Hell In A Cell, the Viper proved why he is as dangerous as his moniker suggests he is.

Orton used all sorts of weapons in his efforts to defeat Jeff Hardy, including a ladder, a chair, Hardy's own belt, and most shockingly, a screwdriver in Hardy's earlobe.

It's the first time in quite a while Orton has been allowed to show his sadistic side, though the former WWE Champion more than proved his mettle.

It wouldn't surprise me in the least if Orton was soon back in the hunt for the top title on SmackDown Live.

Thomas is a 15-year wrestling fan, and a Journalism graduate from Sheffield Hallam University. When not writing, he enjoys watching movies, reading comics, meeting with friends and terrorizing the city of Tokyo.
