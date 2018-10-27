5 Best Women's Wrestlers Outside WWE

Excellent female wrestlers exist outside the WWE

The WWE seems to be the place to be for female wrestlers at the current time. The company has set out to vastly improve the status of their women's division over the last few years, and they have achieved this by giving more screen time to females, in addition to developing superstars such as Charlotte and Becky Lynch. This multi-year effort has even led to the companies first ever all women's pay-per-view event, Evolution.

Despite the WWE arguably now having the best women's division in the world, a number of incredibly talented women continue to wrestle for other companies around the world. Here are five of the best wrestlers that currently wrestle outside of Vince McMahon's company.

#5 Tenille Dashwood

Dashwood now wrestles for Ring of Honor

Unlike most of the wrestler's on this list, Dashwood spent expensive time with the WWE as she wrestled for the company under the name 'Emma' between 2012 and 2017. Despite being popular with fans, the WWE couldn't seem to have a real direction for her and she was eventually released last year.

The 29-year-old has since signed with Ring of Honor, while also working on the independent circuit. The Australian wrestler has shined since her release and she is likely to have a big 2019, as she will be one of the prime contenders to win the revamped Women of Honor World Championship.

#4 Tessa Blanchard

Blanchard is the current Knockouts champion

The self-described 'third generation wrestler' had a breakthrough year in 2018. After showing flashes of brilliance during appearances on NXT and the 2017 Mae Young Classic, Blanchard signed with Impact Wrestling at the start of 2018.

The 23-year-old quickly established herself as one of the top stars of the Knockout division and she recently successfully defended her Knockout title at Bound for Glory. Blanchard's in-ring skill set is phenomenal and unmatched in Impact, however, the star still has room to work on her character and promo skills. Ultimately Blanchard is destined to be a star and she may eventually outgrow the Knockouts division.

