The 5 Best Hell in a Cell Matches in WWE history

Paul Benson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.50K // 25 Aug 2018, 22:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The imposing Hell in a Cell structure

There have been 38 Hell in a Cell matches in WWF/E history. Some have been instant classics while others have disappointed.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

This slideshow counts down the five best in the company's history.

#5 Triple H vs Batista - Vengeance, June 26, 2005

Batista dominated Triple H

In June 2005, World Heavyweight Champion, Batista had already defeated his former mentor and nemesis, Triple H on two occasions; first to win the gold at Wrestlemania 21 and in a rematch at Backlash.

In response, in a desperate bid to regain the gold, Triple H challenged his former charge to his speciality, Hell in a Cell.

However, in an incredibly violent match-up, the apprentice defeated the master at his own game.

After a matchup that saw steel chairs, steps and sledgehammers brought into the fray, Batista power-bombed his opponent onto the steps for the victory.

Batista, the main-eventer had arrived.

#4 Triple H vs Cactus Jack, No Way Out, February 27, 2000

Cactus Jack gets ready to DDT Triple H

Cactus Jack put his career on the line against Triple H's WWF Championship in a match that upped the violence factor from their classic at the Royal Rumble event one month earlier.

In scenes reminiscent of Mick Foley's match with The Undertaker at King of the Ring 1998 as his Mankind character, Cactus Jack found himself atop the Hell in a Cell roof once more.

A backdrop from Triple H to Cactus Jack sent him crashing through the roof to the canvas below.

The force of the fall was such, that the ring canvas actually buckled under Jack's weight.

The match was almost over. Triple H pedigreed Cactus to ostensibly end his career.

Triple H was victorious but both men suffered immense punishment in this brutal but classic encounter.

1 / 4 NEXT