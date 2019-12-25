5 Talented indie wrestlers who will be signed by bigger promotions in 2020

Nathan Smith

David Starr

For years now, the biggest wrestling companies in the world have been looking to the independent scene to find their next top stars, and despite the wealth of big time wrestling companies in 2020, the indies will continue to be a fantastic source of performers for them. Sure, there's always going to be a place for WWE, New Japan and All Elite Wrestling to develop their own talent, but with so many incredible indie performers out there, they can't be denied.

From the UK to Japan to the US and down to Australia, there are so many unique performers with their own strengths, and whether it's one of the aforementioned companies or Impact/ROH, there are plenty of places for them to work. So without further ado, sit back and read along as we look forward to 2020 and name 5 independent performers to look for, as we believe they will be making their way to the biggest stage.

#5 Cara Noir

Many people look at professional wrestling as a performance art, and if that's the case 'The Black Swan' Cara Noir could be one of the fastest rising stars in the entire industry. The British born star is finally getting a shot on bigger independent stages, and if his series of bouts in Progress with Ilja Dragunov are anything to go by, he's ready to take the next step.

With a unique look, fantastic work inside the ring and great facials, Noir has been getting more and more recognition as 2019 rolls on, and whether it's NXT UK, AEW, Impact or Ring of Honor that come calling, he'll be on TV very soon. This is such a great character that it would be easy for a company to mess it up (see: ROH's booking of Dalton Castle), but with the right amount of build and freedom, The Black Swan could be a top star in just a few years.

