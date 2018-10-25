5 Best insults from Nikki Bella/Ronda Rousey trash talking segments
With the build for Ronda Rousey's eagerly anticipated RAW Women's Championship defense against Nikki Bella intensely heating up, both Rousey and Bella have let some vicious insults loose before Evolution. Representing two different era's in women's wrestling, the two Superstars have an obvious distaste for one another and what they each represent, leading to some exceptionally vicious personal attacks.
Rousey has made it clear that Nikki Bella represents an era that is better known for short matches, bathroom breaks, and pillow fights than professional wrestling. In no uncertain terms, Rousey has promised to end Bella and the Divas Era along with her.
Bella believes Rousey has done little to prove herself in the WWE and has challenged her inexperience and lack of success outside of the Octagon, where Rousey flourished as a former UFC Champion.
Both women have spewed deeply personal venomous insults toward one another both in the ring and on social media.
Join us as we take a look at the 5 Best Ronda Rousey/Nikki Bella insults.
#5 Nikki's social media tirade
Nikki Bella was triggered. After Rousey's scathing personal attacks on RAW, Bella had enough and who could blame her? She has been in the wrestling business for long and has struggled to accomplish too much, to have a WWE rookie disrespectfully attempt to tear it all down with mere words. So, Bella utilized one of her greatest talents and took to social media to re-frame the debate and, in turn, lash out at Ronda Rousey.
Bella, who has wrestled in almost 600 WWE matches, couldn't help, but point out Rousey's lack of experience. She tweeted the following resume comparison:
Bella then turned to The Bella Army, who also added to Bella's already impressive resume.
Nikki Bella retweeted the following:
Nikki Bella didn't stop there. She also retweeted a fan, who questioned Rousey's overall level of commitment and claimed that Rousey's WWE run would indeed be a short one:
Bella closed with the following via Instagram with the bold claim that she is 'The table':