The 5 best WWE matches of 2018 so far

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.44K   //    02 Nov 2018, 02:30 IST

2018 has been a very bizarre year for WWE. On the one hand, the year has been a financial success for the company, with the company's stock reaching record highs, partly because of a multi-year deal with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as well as a deal to move SmackDown Live to FOX which will start next year.

However, there have been plenty of shortcomings for the WWE this year, with Monday Night RAW having it's lowest ever viewership in the show's 25-year history, as well as a series of controversies which is still being felt by the fans today.

Despite these ups and downs, there have been a ton of great matches, which have been able to entertain fans throughout the year, as the company continues to grow it's brand, with shows like NXT UK taking the British market by storm.

Here are the 5 best matches in the WWE, in 2018.

#5 Becky Lynch (c) Vs. Charlotte Flair (Last Woman Standing Match for SmackDown Women's Championship. WWE Evolution)

The most recent match on this list, the battle between these two former friends has been one of the most captivating feuds of this year.

At Summerslam, Lynch shockingly turned heel, attacking Flair after the 2nd Generation Superstar had won the blue brand's title.

This reign was short-lived, however, as Lynch would win the title at Hell In A Cell, setting up the rubber match at the company's first all-female pay per view.

In a truly epic battle, the pair held nothing back, with Lynch eventually emerging the victor, and will now be facing Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series.

Not only a great match, but it was also a true testament about how far the company with the women's roster finally stepping out of the shadows of their male counterpart.

