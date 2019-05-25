×
The 5 Biggest Wrestling Botches Of The Week - May 25th, 2019

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
311   //    25 May 2019, 23:31 IST

Lesnar definitely had one of the biggest botches of the week
Lesnar definitely had one of the biggest botches of the week

Wrestling is often filmed in front of a live audience and in cases like WWE, it is then streamed live to the WWE Universe. Impact Wrestling is pre-recorded which means that often the company are able to edit out botches, but this isn't always the case.

This week WWE presented Money in the Bank followed by live episodes of Raw and SmackDown, whilst Impact Wrestling on Twitch showed that there was a number of issues with having Melissa Santos as the host throughout the ad breaks.

Botches are happening much more than they used to on WWE TV now because wrestlers are taking much riskier chances and often these don't go to plan, which is why there were many botches this week to talk about.

Whilst WWE is featured heavily on this list, there were also botches from other companies this week, these were just chosen as the best ones this week.

#5. Melissa Santos

Melissa Santos needs to rethink her outfit for next week
Melissa Santos needs to rethink her outfit for next week

Impact Wrestling has gone through a number of facelifts over the years, but now it appears that Melissa Santos is there to help Impact viewers through the ad breaks as she streams live. The issue with Santos last night was the fact that she was wearing a sleeveless shirt and it was made to look as though she was topless.

Santos made a number of errors when it came to viewers count and the technical issues meant that she was talking and not being heard a lot of the time which is amateurish for a company like Impact.

Many fans took to Social Media to joke about her stream. Maybe an outfit change would be a good idea next time.

