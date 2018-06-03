The 5 Brightest NXT Prospects

The Future is Now.

This is NXT.

NXT is the best thing that the WWE has to offer right now. It's not Raw or SmackDown, but NXT. The 'third-brand' of WWE has become pivotal for WWE, as the stars from that brand anchor the main roster today. Every year we see more and more wrestlers being called up to the main roster and these are some of the best wrestlers. A few examples of NXT graduates on the main roster are The Four Horsewomen (Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks and Bayley), Asuka, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, Samoa Joe, among a whole host of talent.

The past of NXT may boast big names, but the present is not far behind in that regard. The current crop of NXT talent may be the best group of talent present at the same time. In this piece, we will be looking at the five brightest sparks in the Performance Center right now.

#5 Ricochet

Ricochet to the top?

The man formerly known as Prince Puma is killing it on NXT ever since he joined. He has one of the best physiques in all of WWE and athleticism which cannot be matched. Even after that, Ricochet is a true sports entertainer, with a great promo in him. There is no reason for the real-life Trevor Mann to not succeed.

Ricochet joined NXT earlier in 2018, with his first marquee match being the ladder match for the new NXT North American Championship, which was won by Adam Cole (more on him later). He came after having been regarded as one of the best talents on the independents. He had a tremendous (yet divisive) match against Will Osperay, which truly announced him to the masses. Even though his NXT career has just began, he promises to be one of the next big things to emerge out of there.