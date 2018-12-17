The 5 coolest WWE action figures available today

WWE action figures are more diverse and advanced than ever before

With the holiday season upon us, and more specifically the holiday shopping season well underway, there’s no shortage of people trying to figure out gifts for their loved ones. Kids can be particularly difficult to shop for because so many of us adults aren’t in touch with what’s popular or fun by today’s standards.

When it comes to kids who love pro wrestling though, action figures remain a reliable standby. Boys and girls who love WWE will never tire of collecting figures to represent their favourite stars, and to facilitate imagining matches, backstage brawls, and all manner of other scenarios involving the top superstars today.

Moreover, today’s action figures don’t only portray today’s stars, but often have additional functionality or accessories that make them even more compelling to hold onto and to play with for young fans.

This article takes a look at five particularly cool WWE action figures available for purchase now via shop.wwe.com, as well as other retailers.

#5 Finn Bàlor "Demon King" Entrance Greats Mattel Action Figure

This Finn Balor figure captures the star's most intriguing side

Finn Balor has not consistently been pushed as a top star on Raw, as he was originally projected to before an injury derailed his debut run as Universal Champion. However, he is one of the most fun wrestlers to watch week in and week out for his combination of aerial talent, speed, and technique.

That’s all in addition to his Demon King alter-ego that sees him walk to the ring in body paint and wrestle via a more aggressive style.

Balor’s Entrance Greats figure from Mattel captures this most captivating, transcendent component of Balor’s persona. Moreover, it’s a near perfect complement to a standard issue Balor so kids at play themselves can trade out figures was they imagine their own big match scenarios. The entrance ramp and thirty seconds of Balor’s theme music included help take the figure to the next level.

