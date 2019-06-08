The 5 Match Card We'd Love to see for NXT Takeover: Toronto

NXT Takeover XXV has come and gone, and while the show was a great one, it wasn't the best Takeover in history, but what it did was set up for what may well be the best show in Takeover history in Toronto. This takes place the night before Summerslam, and with all of the new developments that occurred in Connecticut, NXT has proven it's stronger than ever, and they aim to solidify that in the Great White North.

The last time NXT took to Toronto, we witnessed arguably the greatest tag team match in WWE history, and this time around, WWE's third brand could book some mouth watering contests for the Canadian fans. So without further ado, sit back and read along as we look to SummerSlam weekend and predict the 5 match card that NXT will look to use for the 26th Takeover event.

#5 Street Profits (c) vs. The Undisputed Era - NXT Tag Team Championship

After a gruelling Ladder Match between 8 men, it was Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford to claim the vacant NXT Tag Team Championships, and there's no better way to solidify them as Champs then to take on The Undisputed Era in their first title defence. Both men are incredibly talented, but it wasn't until they found each other that they began to put it all together, and with more character development and time in NXT, Ford and Dawkins will prove they are worthy of being on top.

Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly present a unique challenge to the Street Profits also, and while it will be hard to imagine them losing the titles in their first Takeover defence, The Era are always dangerous when they play the numbers game. This one may not be up to the quality of War Raiders vs. The Undisputed Era, but all 4 men are fantastic, and this would add another great match to NXT's tag team title history.

