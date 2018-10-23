×
The 5 MVPs of this week's RAW (October 22nd 2018) 

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.22K   //    23 Oct 2018, 13:25 IST

Former Universal Champion Roman Reigns is consoled by Shawn Michaels.
This week's edition of Monday Night RAW proved to be one of the most shocking in the company's history.

Not only was a title vacated under the most awful of circumstances, we saw new RAW Tag Team Champions emerge, as well as the complete destruction of one of the company's most beloved groups.

With Evolution around the corner, the women of the red brand showcased themselves spectacularly, with each one hoping to build momentum towards the historic all-female pay per view this Sunday.

A shocking change was made to a World title match at Crown Jewel, and with Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar now closer to the Universal Title than ever, it will be genuinely interesting to see how both men fare in the build to the second Saudi Arabia show of the year.

Here are the five MVPs of this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, and what they did to earn the honor.


5. Elias


Elias took out 'Constable' Corbin
For months, the dulcet tones of Elias have entertained the WWE Universe, despite the singer-songwriter's less than pleasant remarks about the cities he has performed in.

This week was no different, as Elias prepared for another concert, just moments after defeating Apollo Crews in one on one action.

The self-proclaimed 'Living Truth' was completely ready to perform when he was interrupted by Acting RAW General Manager, 'The Constable' Baron Corbin, who pulled the plug on the whole thing.

Egged on by the WWE Universe, Elias would show that his music cannot be contained, attacking the Constable, after Corbin said that this three-hour show did not have time for the music sensation.

Embraced by the WWE Universe, it will be interesting to see what repercussions Elias will face, after attacking the handpicked represent for Monday Night RAW Commissioner, Stephanie McMahon.

Artists right? No respect at all for 'The Man'.




Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Thomas is a 23-year-old wrestling fan, who started watching in 2003. He is also a Journalism graduate from Sheffield Hallam University.
