The 5 youngest Superstars in WWE video games

Tyler Bate made his video-game debut in WWE 2K19

Getting a spot in a WWE video game must be something special. Not only is it a clear indication of your success as a part of the company, but allows both Superstars and fans to create dream matches.

Who hasn't dreamed of building a dream card of Superstars from past and present? Perhaps matching the never-say-die attitude of Daniel Bryan, against the technical mastery of Bret 'The Hitman' Hart. Or maybe seeing who would emerge as the ultimate star in WWE between John Cena and Hulk Hogan.

Thanks to games like WWE 2K19, fans are even now able to put themselves in the game, with the games' face scanning technology improving each and every year.

But for some young fans, they didn't have to wait long before being included in the game themselves, as some of the youngest members of the roster.

Here are the five youngest Superstars to be included in WWE Video Games.

5. Jeff Hardy - WWF WrestleMania 2000 (22 years, 2 months old)

A very blocky Jeff Hardy prepares to take on the forgotten 'THQ Man'

Given his daredevil attitude and risk-taking offence, it's amazing to see Jeff Hardy competing on SmackDown Live in 2018.

Yet, thanks to some incredible training, fans have been able to see the rainbow haired warrior compete on both WWE TV and in WWE video games for decades.

Joining the WWF in the mid-1990s, it would take until WrestleMania 2000 for the Charismatic Enigma to make his video game debut, with the game coming out in late 1999 for the GameBoy and Nintendo 64.

In fact, when Hardy appeared in the game, he became the youngest superstar ever in a WWF game, defeating his older brother Matt Hardy into second place.

Whilst his character model is very different to the Hardy of today, his legion of fans finally got the chance to drop plenty of Swanton Bombs.

