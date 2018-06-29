9 Worst WWE matches of 2018 so far

What a disaster.

It's a credit to WWE's depth of talent that despite very poor writing and storylines in the first half of 2018, the actual wrestling has been overwhelmingly solid, with a notable few exceptions. The stinkers this year have been infrequent, but notorious in their profile, and, even more than last year's stinkers, emblematic of WWE's bankrupt creative regime.

Like its companion list, this isn't yet a ranking. That will come at the end of the year, after we get the stickers from the back half, too. Instead, these matches are detailed in chronological order.

#1 Braun Strowman and Nicholas vs. Cesaro and Sheamus (WrestleMania 34)

Pointless.

For some silly reason, despite his being the hottest star from the past year, WWE decided that Braun Strowman wasn't going to get the main event at WrestleMania. It was impossible, however, to just shunt him into the battle royal again. WWE needed to come up with something. It did so by inserting the breakout star of 2017 into the tag team division by having him single-handedly win a #1 contender's battle royal.

This left open a number of intriguing possibilities. Could Braun Strowman hold both tag team belts by himself and defend them in handicap matches? That would at least keep the spectacle around his character. That idea was quickly nixed, as Kurt Angle said that Braun Strowman needed a tag team partner.

Who would it be? Would it be a big return? An NXT call-up? Perhaps an odd couple pairing with Elias that would guarantee some entertainment?

It turned out to be none of those options. Instead, Braun Strowman decided that he would team up with a 10-year-old child, Nicholas, and proceeded to squash one of the best acts of the past year, Cesaro and Sheamus.

While this wouldn't ordinarily be bad, the fact that Braun Strowman and his unlikely partner relinquished the titles the next night made it thoroughly pointless. The tag team division has been dead ever since.