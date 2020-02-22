The Ascension's Viktor has a drastic new look after leaving WWE

The Ascension left WWE in December 2019

Many fans will be familiar with Viktor having long hair and facepaint during his nine-year association with WWE, but it appears that The Ascension member has decided to go down a different route with his appearance following his return to the independent scene.

The former NXT Tag Team Champion joined forces with Konnor to defeat Bill Carr and Bull James at an Outlaw Wrestling event in New York on Thursday, February 20, and footage from the match on social media shows that Viktor is now completely bald.

As you can see below, the match featured a spot where the shaven-headed 39-year-old launched himself from the top rope onto both of his opponents before landing multiple forearms from one side of the ring to the other.

The Ascension’s WWE exit

On the same day that Luke Harper and Sin Cara were granted releases from their WWE contracts, the company announced that The Ascension had also been allowed to leave.

Konnor and Viktor featured sporadically on RAW and SmackDown following their main-roster call-up in December 2014, with their final televised match coming in a losing effort against Heavy Machinery on an April episode of Main Event.