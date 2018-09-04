WWE News: The Authors of Pain debut a new manager

AOP ditched Paul Ellering after their main roster debut a few months ago

What's the story?

The Authors of Pain have had a less than stellar run on the main roster. Akam and Rezar have had a hard time picking up serious momentum since leaving Paul Ellering at the bottom of the ramp back on April 9.

In case you didn't know...

The Authors of Pain ran roughshod through NXT for two years. From 2016-2018, the duo absolutely dominated the tag team division, led by the devious Paul Ellering.

Ellering debuted with the two powerhouses on June 8 at NXT Takeover: The End, obliterating American Alpha after they lost the NXT Tag Team Titles to the Revival. They would then go on to bulldoze their way through the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, defeating TM-61 in the finals.

AOP quickly captured the NXT Tag Team Championships and held them for over 200 days before dropping them to SAnitY.

After failing to regain the titles at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans, AOP showed up on Monday Night Raw, ditching Paul Ellering after massacring their opponents. However, they haven't been able to get significant TV time since, only being used recently to tear apart Titus Worldwide.

The heart of the matter

AOP took on two local talents tonight, but this time, they were joined by a familiar face. However, it wasn't Paul Ellering who joined Akam and Rezar, but 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick.

Maverick even had attire matching AOP, including a vest with his name on it. Maverick stated after their match that he's now AOP's official manager, and plans on taking them to the top of the tag team mountain.

What's next?

Monday Night Raw might have just gotten a horrific wakeup call. With a group as deadly as the Authors of Pain now walking with the guidance of Drake Maverick, the Raw tag teams need to watch their backs.

Would you like to see AOP and Maverick capture the Raw Tag Team Titles?