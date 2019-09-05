The babyface problem WWE created with Bayley's heel turn

Welcome to the dark side, Bayley

There’s no longer a need to wonder if or when Bayley would turn to the dark side because it finally happened at the end of last Monday Night Raw, with the SmackDown Women’s Champ battering the Raw Women’s Champ Becky Lynch with a chair and reuniting with her best friend, Sasha Banks.

We seem to still be in the early stages of Bayley's persona, as there were no striking changes about her conduct on SmackDown. She still appeared to be the Bayley we know while she explained her actions as being a loyal friend. Regardless, while WWE created a shocking moment and a new direction for the Grand Slam Champ, the company also created a problem.

Since becoming champion at Money in the Bank, Bayley has been positioned as the top babyface of the SmackDown women's division. Now a heel and still champion, that position seems to be vacant unless WWE will have Charlotte fill it, which could be a possibility after receiving the same beatdown by the Boss n Hug Connection on Tuesday.

The idea of Charlotte turning face is even more of a possibility when taken into account that the title match between her and Bayley at Clash of Champions will take place in Flair's hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina.

However, if that does happen, then it will come across as transparent due to Charlotte’s character having no redeeming qualities and no reason to care about her nemesis Becky even despite them both being victims of chair assaults. WWE should use this opportunity to push one of the division's current babyfaces because the company is weak in that department.

Despite having the likes of Ember Moon, Asuka and Kairi Saine, WWE has not built any of them as credible in case of a situation like this. Ember’s path to SummerSlam did not paint her as a formidable threat by being handed the title shot but then being booked in ways that didn’t cement why she was deserving of one.

Asuka hasn’t been the same since WrestleMania 34 when the follow-up to her streak ending against Charlotte was treated like another day at the office and then her submission victory over Becky at Royal Rumble this year was oddly never mentioned afterwards.

Kairi hasn’t had a solo run on the main roster since she’s teaming with Asuka, but the Kabuki Warriors act has left a lot to be desired so far. All three women are more than talented enough to be featured more and in a better light.

'Featured' is another concept that adds to the problem. Even with the Wild Card rule, the number of babyfaces that feature regularly from the women's division is rather limited. Before Bayley's turn, Becky, Nattie and she were the only babyfaces getting regular TV time. The likes of Naomi, Ember Moon, Asuka and Kairi Sane have been only making sporadic appearances. On the heel side of things, you see a lot of big names including Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross, Fire and Desire (Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose) and Charlotte. Even Lacey Evans returned to TV last week.

With the return of Sasha and Bayley's heel turn, now the landscape is even more stacked in the heels' favor. Whenever Liv Morgan returns with her new gimmick, if it's a babyface one, there may be another addition to the list of faces that are featured regularly on TV. However, until then, the women's division is lacking in numbers and credibility as far as babyfaces are concerned.

One can only wonder what the future holds with this Bayley heel turn, but if WWE is not going to switch Charlotte and take the opportunity to build the current crop of babyfaces on the blue brand into the role its champ left, the company needs to start right now.