The Bella Twins shed light on what to expect from their episode in WWE's biography series

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella, combinedly known as the Bella Twins, have commented on their A&E/WWE ‘Biography’ episode.

Vince's brand announced a collaboration with A&E earlier this month which will see them air a series called ’Biography: WWE Legends' from July. Featured in one of the episodes, The Bella Twins, have been influential in the wrestling industry as they played a huge part in the women's revolution in the promotion. The series will also bring forward biographies of global icons such as Goldberg, Lex Luger, Edge, Kurt Angle, Rey Mysterio, and D-Generation X.

Speaking on their podcast, Brie focused on how the biography series is different from what they have already shown through their own social media channels.

"You know, when they asked to do a documentary on us, you sometimes think to yourself like, gosh, I have the memoir out, I’ve been on reality television, we have a podcast, a YouTube channel. You’re like, what else can you talk about? But then, when they broke it down to us, what WWE and A&E want to showcase, I was like, you know what? That side of us hasn’t been shown. So I’m really excited for people to tune in and gosh, we’re with great, amazing legends; Undertaker, Goldberg" - said Brie. (H/T to POST Wrestling)

Nikki Bella recalled the time they were inducted into the Hall of Fame and seemed quite excited about the fact that they would be featured alongside such iconic stars.

Nikki Bella says she got emotional in the A&E/WWE biography

On the same episode of their podcast, Nikki Bella went on to describe her emotions while filming the biography.

She said there are parts where she gets emotional and that it would be tough for her to watch those parts when the series is aired.

"There’s little parts that I got really emotional so I’m gonna be — it’s like when you live back in reality, right? When we know those emotional parts are coming up and you’re like, oh my gosh, I don’t wanna see myself go through that again but, that’s okay. So, we’re gonna have some laughs and tears and inspiration." (H/T to POST Wrestling)

The Bella Twins last appeared in WWE when they took part in the Women's Royal Rumble match in 2022.

A WWE Hall of Famer says he won't watch Ric Flair's last match in a Sportskeeda Exclusive here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far