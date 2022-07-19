The Bella Twins provide details on their current relationship with the WWE Women's locker room

WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins recently revealed that they will continue to pitch stories to the company's current female roster despite them no longer wrestling.

The Bellas dominated the WWE women's division for most of early 2010s, as two of the biggest female stars that the company had at the time, both Nikki and Brie, captured many championships.

Although they no longer work in WWE, the sisters revealed in a recent interview with Extra that they will continue to work with the Women's division today.

"We will still pitch stuff for the girls to do… The one thing I will say, I feel so blessed in life being a professional wrestler. It’s literally adult playtime, like, there’s so many times — like, especially live events is when wrestlers have the most fun." H/T Extra

The Bella Twins' contribution to WWE was recognized in 2020 as the pair were rightfully inducted into the company's Hall of Fame.

The Bella Twins reflect on their careers

Since stepping away from the ring, both Nikki and Brie, as well as the fans, have begun to appreciate their time in WWE much more.

Continuing their interview with Extra, Nikki Bella spoke about how she and her sister were able to provide many legendary moments whilst in WWE.

"Nicole and I, we don’t really wake up and feel like, ‘Whoa, we have legendary vibes,’ but, after watching our doc… we are really proud of ourselves, like, we really kicked some a*s in the last decade." H/T Extra

Nikki and Brie's careers have recently been documented on A&E's new series: WWE Legends, which showcases their greatest moments in the company.

