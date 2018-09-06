Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
The best and worst from Mae Young Classic episode 1

J.M. Carpenter
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
4.15K   //    06 Sep 2018, 19:30 IST

Meiko Satomura vs. Killer Kelly Mae Young Classic
This was awesome!

The first episode of the 2018 Mae Young Classic is in the books, and already, the tournament looks like it will surpass last year's in quality. There was certainly some clunkiness throughout the episode, but it was a show that delivered. Compared to last year's first round, we're set to see matches over and above the quality of the inaugural tournament. The crop of talent is of an even higher calibre than last year's.

Four matches took place on the first episode, seemingly drawing from their brackets at random.

While the show delivered, nothing is ever perfect. What were the ups and downs of episode 1 of the Mae Young Classic 2018? 

Worst: The commentary

Mae Young Classic 2018 commentary
Better, but still not terrific.

The biggest detriment of last year's tournament was the commentary team. Jim Ross and Lita didn't work well together and the awkwardness in the booth took away from the action in the ring. WWE understood this and changed the commentary formula, bringing in Michael Cole, Beth Phoenix, and Renee Young.

Unsurprisingly, Michael Cole was the biggest offender. Though he didn't have Vince McMahon in his ear, he was still prone to many of the things he's so widely hated for. His characteristic lack of subtlety, with Tegan Nox in particular, made the event feel forced instead of organic.

Too often, the commentary team was trying to get in bits of information about the performers instead of focusing on the matches they were in. It ruined the pacing and at worst, felt robotic.

There's still room to improve. Hopefully, as the first round subsides and the performers are fully introduced to the audience, the commentary focuses on what's actually happening inside the ring instead of rushing through bits of background and trying to force the audience to favor certain performers.

And for the sake of my sanity, I hope Cole NEVER says, "it's Meiko time!" ever again.

J.M. Carpenter
