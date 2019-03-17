The Best and Worst Moment of WrestleMania 15

By WrestleMania 15, WWE's Attitude Era had fully hit its stride.

WWE was rolling when it was time for WrestleMania 15. Steve Austin was firmly entrenched as the face of the company, while Mr. McMahon was well established as his foil and top heel.

The Rock had risen up as the second biggest star in WWE with a nice boost from a legitimately shocking heel turn to become McMahon’s in-ring proxy, while Mick Foley, The Big Show, The Undertaker, and Kane were all clicking as top second-tier stars who could easily have main evented on a less stacked roster.

Then there was Triple H, who had been climbing the ranks. By WrestleMania 15, he was ready to take his career to the next level.

This article takes a look back at WrestleMania 15, and its best and worst moments.

Best Moment: Triple H and Chyna land with The Corporation

Triple H was a big star going into WrestleMania 15, but took another step up the ladder in a starring role at this PPV.

In fitting with its time, WrestleMania 15 was a lot less about great in-ring action form a purist’s perspective and much more about telling fun, surprising storylines. Case in point, it’s fitting that the highlight of the night would not come from a great spot or inspirational victory, but rather a great swerve.

Early in the night, Chyna rekindled her partnership with Triple H when she betrayed Kane and helped The Game beat him down. All signs suggested Chyna would be a face moving forward, as part of the fan friendly DX faction.

However, two matches later, Chyna and Triple H would collectively turn on their DX running buddy X-Pac, to help Shane McMahon beat him for the European Championship.

The moment was an entertaining swerve in and of itself. Better yet, it demonstrated foresight on WWE’s part. The Rock was popular enough with the fans to justify turning face, and this big swerve set up Triple H as the lead heel to stand up against him, Steve Austin, Mick Foley, and others.

Worst Moment: The Undertaker hangs The Big Boss Man

The Undertaker hanging The Big Boss Man came across poorly.

Hell in a Cell became an iconic part of WWE programming based on great matches and iconic spots, most notably from Shawn Michaels vs. Mankind and The Undertaker vs. Mankind. But The Undertaker vs. Big Boss Man?

With all due respect to Ray Traylor, who was an excellent worker, he was in no way established as a meaningful threat to The Phenom. There was therefore little drama associated with this showdown, and it wasn’t even a particularly good match.

It became clear why WWE booked this one for WrestleMania in the aftermath, though, when The Undertaker coordinated with The Brood to hang The Boss Man from the Cell. The image of a steel cage lynching more or less fit with the time and how dark

The Dead Man’s gimmick had grown during that period. Nonetheless, it was also over the top, in poor taste, and no-sold when The Boss Man was back in action, more or less unscathed, in the immediate aftermath of this attempted murder.

