The Best and Worst Moment of WrestleMania 7

No one thought much of it at the time, but WrestleMania 7 included the dawn of The Undertaker's streak.

WrestleMania 7 spotlighted some questionable decision making on the part of WWE as Hulk Hogan battled Iraqi sympathizer Sgt. Slaughter amidst real life current events that the US and Iraq in conflict with one another. The storyline felt a bit outdated for its over-simplified patriotic overtones, not to mention that Slaughter was both difficult to buy as a proxy evil heel foreigner act and difficult to buy in storyline competition with Hogan.

Despite a lackluster main event scenario, WrestleMania 7 did feature some compelling storylines and action, as well as the historical footnote of The Undertaker starting his undefeated streak at the show of shows. This article takes a look back at the best and worst moments from the event.

Best Moment: Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth reunite

The reunion between the Macho Man and Miss Elizabeth was an all time great moment.

The Macho Man Randy Savage’s character was largely synonymous with Miss Elizabeth. The real life couple had been cast as wrestler and manager from the start of their WWE run, only to fall into conflict with one another after Savage turned heel and Elizabeth remained one of the most purely good character’s on the promotion’s landscape.

It’s difficult to tell long term stories or work a reunion angle in anything resembling organic ways. However, WWE achieved exactly these goals here. Savage lost an epic match to The Ultimate Warrior that forced him into kayfabe retirement, and got berated and attacked by his heel manager Sensational Sherri. Miss Elizabeth came to his rescue in one of the ultimate WWE feel good moments as the two went on to have a tearful reunion and resume one of wrestling’s all time great love stories.

Worst Moment: Jimmy Hart and the motorcycle helmet of doom

Jimmy Hart was known for his megaphone. When he brought a motorcycle helmet to the ring, the writing was on the wall.

Veteran wrestlers and pundits have long criticized foreign object contrivance—those times when an item is out of place and so clearly present just to be used as part of an angle. While Jimmy Hart was famous for wielding his megaphone as a weapon, for WrestleMania 7, he nonsensically accompanied The Nasty Boys to the ring in a motorcycle helmet that it was immediately clear he only had at the ready to defeat The Hart Foundation by underhanded means.

The scene played out exactly as one would expect, and felt all the poorer because WrestleMania 7 also saw the Legion of Doom crush Power and Glory, and thus establish that they were pretty clearly on their way to taking the tag titles in the long run.

