Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

The best and worst of episode 2 of the Mae Young Classic

J.M. Carpenter
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.99K   //    13 Sep 2018, 18:48 IST

Mae Young Classic Kacy Catanzaro
This was fun.

Last night's edition of the Mae Young Classic had better matches on the whole than the clunkier episode last week, but at the cost of nothing truly standing out in comparison to the first episode's Meiko Satomura vs. Killer Kelly contest.

One of the big free agent signings was in action this week, while the episode also showcased one of WWE's brightest home-grown prospects.

What action impressed in this week's episode and what was lacking? Let's take a look at the best and worst of the second episode of this year's Mae Young Classic.

Worst: The Commentary

Mae Young Classic Commentary
The team was clunky again.

Though it was better than last week's commentary, this week's still left a lot to be desired. Michael Cole was thankfully less obnoxious than he was a week ago, but he and Renee Young were both very shaky. Renee Young seemed out of her element. They actively detracted from the work happening in the ring. WWE's team of three commentary style very much felt like it had its weaknesses exposed here.

Beth Phoenix did the best job of the three. For someone with little experience, she has a knack for this. I would have much preferred to simply see her alongside Mauro Ranallo for this tournament.

Hopefully, the commentary will pick up after the first round, when the team won't feel as much of a need to fill the audience in with every detail of the performers' backgrounds.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Mae Young Classic Beth Phoenix Michael Cole WWE Best and Worst
J.M. Carpenter
ANALYST
On/off wrestling fan since 1996. A budding copywriter with political experience, I write about persuasion, influence, and masculinity at my blog http://masculineepic.com/ . Uncoincidentally, all of these things are vital in professional wrestling.
The best and worst from Mae Young Classic episode 1
RELATED STORY
Predicting the Results of This Week's (9/2) Mae Young...
RELATED STORY
Grading the 9/5/18 edition of the Mae Young Classic
RELATED STORY
Mae Young Classic 2 Results, 5th September 2018, Latest...
RELATED STORY
Predicting the Results of this week's Mae Young Classic...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE Makes History With Mae Young Classic...
RELATED STORY
Mae Young Classic 2: Results, 12th September 2018, Latest...
RELATED STORY
Mae Young Classic 2018: Predicting the path of every...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Meiko Satomura confirmed for Mae Young Classic
RELATED STORY
Predicting the participants in the 2018 Mae Young Classic
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us