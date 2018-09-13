The best and worst of episode 2 of the Mae Young Classic

This was fun.

Last night's edition of the Mae Young Classic had better matches on the whole than the clunkier episode last week, but at the cost of nothing truly standing out in comparison to the first episode's Meiko Satomura vs. Killer Kelly contest.

One of the big free agent signings was in action this week, while the episode also showcased one of WWE's brightest home-grown prospects.

What action impressed in this week's episode and what was lacking? Let's take a look at the best and worst of the second episode of this year's Mae Young Classic.

Worst: The Commentary

The team was clunky again.

Though it was better than last week's commentary, this week's still left a lot to be desired. Michael Cole was thankfully less obnoxious than he was a week ago, but he and Renee Young were both very shaky. Renee Young seemed out of her element. They actively detracted from the work happening in the ring. WWE's team of three commentary style very much felt like it had its weaknesses exposed here.

Beth Phoenix did the best job of the three. For someone with little experience, she has a knack for this. I would have much preferred to simply see her alongside Mauro Ranallo for this tournament.

Hopefully, the commentary will pick up after the first round, when the team won't feel as much of a need to fill the audience in with every detail of the performers' backgrounds.

