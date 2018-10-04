×
The best and worst of the Mae Young Classic episode 5

J.M. Carpenter
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
353   //    04 Oct 2018, 18:51 IST

Meiko Satomura vs. Mercedes Martinez
Excellent.

As was the prediction of many, the Mae Young Classic gathered steam rapidly after the first round concluded. This episode was easily the best content in WWE this week.

With the uptick in talent came a consequent uptick in the matches. Four of the eight matches of the second round aired last night. They were Toni Storm vs. Hiroyo Matsumoto, Kacy Catanzaro vs. Rhea Ripley, Lacey Lane vs. Taynara Conti, and Meiko Satomura vs. Mercedes Martinez.

Only four of these women proved victorious and moved on to the quarterfinals, sad as it was to see any of them knocked out of the tournament!

In a strong episode where even the commentary was on point, were there any weaknesses?

Best: Toni Storm survives a beating

Perhaps Toni Storm's beating went a little too far, and Hiroyo Matsumoto tried too hard to play to the crowd again instead of being a proper heel, but this match was too strong for those flaws to bring it down. It was well worked by both women, who have had experience with each other in the past.

Hiroyo Matsumoto plays a convincing monster. She thrashed Toni Storm for minutes on end in this match. Toni's comebacks didn't look like they'd be enough. Only a bit of luck seemed to save her, as she got her foot on the bottom rope after a nasty suplex from her opponent.

Toni Storm would eventually hit a picture perfect bridge pin to survive, rather than defeat, her opponent. Matsumoto's anger and shock at the loss were palpable.

This kept Toni Storm as a babyface favorite while also keeping Hiroyo Matsumoto strong in defeat. Though it didn't approach the level that the main event of the night did, it was still one of the best WWE women's matches of 2018.

J.M. Carpenter
ANALYST
On/off wrestling fan since 1996. A budding copywriter with political experience, I write about persuasion, influence, and masculinity at my blog http://masculineepic.com/ . Uncoincidentally, all of these things are vital in professional wrestling.
