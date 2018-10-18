The best and worst of the Mae Young Classic episode 7

Round three is in the books

Episode seven of the Mae Young Classic concluded the quarterfinal round and we now know who all of our semifinalists are going to be. Next week's episode will be the last one of the tournament to take place at Full Sail before the finals at Evolution the following Sunday.

Last night's episode was disappointing, considering who took part in it and what the matches were. Let's just say that I was expecting much more than we got, especially this late in the game.

Nevertheless, let's look over the best and worst and discover who truly shined from the stage at Full Sail on the penultimate episode.

Best: Legend vs. rookie

For once, I actually liked what the commentary did to this match. They set it up in a way that all the pressure was on Meiko Satomura, rather than Lacey Lane.

Meiko, they explained, had everything to lose because her reputation preceded her so far and wide.

A loss to a rookie like Lacey Lane would be embarrassing. Lacey, meanwhile, had nothing to lose and had the ability to make her career with a victory. It was a nice touch for once.

Lacey Lane tried her best to live up to it, showing some surprising bursts of offence in counter to Meiko Satomura's famously quick strikes. Lacey Lane hung in there, taking some stiff kicks and using her advantage in speed to deliver some of her own.

Eventually, however, she succumbed to Meiko Satomura's death valley bomb and lost. It was a worthwhile effort that won Satomura's respect.

That Lacey Lane advanced this far into the tournament might be the big surprise of this year's contest, but she's shown a lot of potential behind the rough edges. With a year of improvement, she could be one of the big players in the division.

