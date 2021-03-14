The 5 best WrestleMania venues of all time

WrestleMania has become the Super Bowl of wrestling over the years, and when a city lands WWE's yearly event, it now very much resembles landing a major sporting event. Cities officially make "bids" to host WrestleMania, and WWE selects a location after several cities have given formal presentations on why they would be a good host.

It wasn't always that way. When WrestleMania started in 1985, it was obviously a major financial risk for the McMahon family. Over the years, the company has added fan festivals, the Hall of Fame ceremony, and various other events that have turned WrestleMania into a week-long celebration.

However, when it comes down to it, WrestleMania on Sunday night (or Saturday and Sunday this year) is still the primary focus of everything. One of the first things people notice when the show goes on the air is the look of the the stadium hosting the show.

So with that said, let's look back on the five best venues that WrestleMania has been held in over the years. While the stadium or arena itself was the primary factor in deciding on these locales, the city itself sometimes played a role as well.

New York City's Madison Square Garden

WrestleMania X held at Madison Square Garden in 1994

How can you not pick "The World's Most Famous Arena" for a list such as this? The first-ever WrestleMania occurred there in 1985, and WWE returned for WrestleMania X in 1994, as well as WrestleMania XX in 2004.

Though The Garden is an older venue at this stage, it's still arguably the most famous arena in the United States, possibly (as the name states) the world. Despite not running the venue much in recent years (pre-pandemic), MSG is still often referred to as WWE's home venue.

And quite literally, it was the original home to WrestleMania. Madison Square Garden is a shoe-in for a list like this.

1 / 6 NEXT