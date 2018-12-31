×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Best shows to watch on the WWE Network: December 23rd-December 30th

Greg Bush
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
146   //    31 Dec 2018, 06:00 IST

The WWE's resident Fashion Police tackle some all-important cold cases
The WWE's resident Fashion Police tackle some all-important cold cases

Over the week, the WWE introduced four brand new shows to the WWE Network, making my job a bit easier in the process. To learn more about that, click here.

In short, the Club, Breezango, Xavier Woods, and Bo Dallas all got their own shows on the streaming service.

  • Fashion Files: Cold Case Unit
  • Xavier's Arcade Challenge
  • WWE Kitchen SmackDown w/Bo Dallas
  • Botch Club

Most fans skipped out on Raw and SmackDown during the holiday week, so it's possible you may have missed out on all the content on the Network, too. If that's the case, there's a lot to catch up on. Along with the weekly wrestling programs such as 205 Live, NXT and NXT UK, the Network padded out the week's schedule with great original content.

Starting off the list was one of the new additions to the Network.

#5 Fashion Files: Cold Case Unit

For two years, Kevin Owens's pie assassin has been on the lamb
For two years, Kevin Owens's pie assassin has been on the lamb

There are many unsolved mysteries in the world of the WWE. Who raised the briefcase out of Stone Cold Steve Austin's reach at King of the Ring 1999? Who was behind GTV? What was in Mr. McMahon's lockbox?

However, the Fashion Police took it upon themselves to tackle the most important mystery in the history of the WWE: Who threw that pie at Kevin Owens?

Advertisement

A food fight broke out on the July 4th, 2016 episode of Monday Night Raw. While superstars pelted one another with hot dogs, cake, and potato salad, Kevin Owens managed to avoid the altercation altogether by hiding under the table.

While he did avoid most of it, and the room was nearly cleared out, Owens managed to be hit by one last pie to the face from an unknown assailant. The only one who couldn't be responsible for the heinous act was Heath Slater, who was still unconscious following a chokeslam through a table by Big Show and Kane.

Breezango also claimed to have an airtight alibi at their own 2-man party at a local Chilli's restaurant. Luckily, Tyler Breeze and Fandango decided to finally tackle this two-year-old case.

The Suspects

  • Rusev
  • Cesaro
  • Sheamus

And eventually...

  • Everyone

I won't spoil here who the culprit was, or if Breezango ever actually solved the case. However, if you were a fan of the Fashion Files on SmackDown Live, you'll love this 13-minute premiere.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE NXT Undisputed Era Heavy Machinery WWE Xavier Woods Shayna Baszler WWE Network
Greg Bush
ANALYST
Greg is an avid sports fan and has been with Sportskeeda for over a year now. While Greg mainly focuses on WWE's Cruiserweight division, he has followed professional wrestling since he was a child. Greg is a member of the Under The Ring Podcast, where he and four others go over the weekly news and rumors. Discussions can get heated and very opinionated. If you would like to keep up with him outside of Sportskeeda, you can follow him @Undertheringpod on Twitter.
NXT- 5 Points to Note (19 December, 2018)
RELATED STORY
NXT- 5 Points to note (26 Dec, 2018)
RELATED STORY
Top 3 Performers of NXT (December 26, 2018)
RELATED STORY
The Best Shows to Watch on the WWE Network: November...
RELATED STORY
Best shows to watch on the WWE Network: November 11 to 17
RELATED STORY
Meet the Superstars called up to WWE main roster from NXT
RELATED STORY
Examining the potential of five announced NXT call-ups
RELATED STORY
3 things that main shows can learn from NXT
RELATED STORY
5 wrestlers in NXT who have a bright future on the main...
RELATED STORY
Top 3 performers on NXT this week (12 December 2018)
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us