Best shows to watch on the WWE Network: December 23rd-December 30th

The WWE's resident Fashion Police tackle some all-important cold cases

Over the week, the WWE introduced four brand new shows to the WWE Network, making my job a bit easier in the process. To learn more about that, click here.

In short, the Club, Breezango, Xavier Woods, and Bo Dallas all got their own shows on the streaming service.

Fashion Files: Cold Case Unit

Xavier's Arcade Challenge

WWE Kitchen SmackDown w/Bo Dallas

Botch Club

Most fans skipped out on Raw and SmackDown during the holiday week, so it's possible you may have missed out on all the content on the Network, too. If that's the case, there's a lot to catch up on. Along with the weekly wrestling programs such as 205 Live, NXT and NXT UK, the Network padded out the week's schedule with great original content.

Starting off the list was one of the new additions to the Network.

#5 Fashion Files: Cold Case Unit

For two years, Kevin Owens's pie assassin has been on the lamb

There are many unsolved mysteries in the world of the WWE. Who raised the briefcase out of Stone Cold Steve Austin's reach at King of the Ring 1999? Who was behind GTV? What was in Mr. McMahon's lockbox?

However, the Fashion Police took it upon themselves to tackle the most important mystery in the history of the WWE: Who threw that pie at Kevin Owens?

A food fight broke out on the July 4th, 2016 episode of Monday Night Raw. While superstars pelted one another with hot dogs, cake, and potato salad, Kevin Owens managed to avoid the altercation altogether by hiding under the table.

While he did avoid most of it, and the room was nearly cleared out, Owens managed to be hit by one last pie to the face from an unknown assailant. The only one who couldn't be responsible for the heinous act was Heath Slater, who was still unconscious following a chokeslam through a table by Big Show and Kane.

Breezango also claimed to have an airtight alibi at their own 2-man party at a local Chilli's restaurant. Luckily, Tyler Breeze and Fandango decided to finally tackle this two-year-old case.

The Suspects

Rusev

Cesaro

Sheamus

And eventually...

Everyone

I won't spoil here who the culprit was, or if Breezango ever actually solved the case. However, if you were a fan of the Fashion Files on SmackDown Live, you'll love this 13-minute premiere.

