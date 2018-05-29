The Best Wrestlers In NJPW, Right Now

The reason NJPW is on its way to dethroning WWE as the king of the wrestling industry is its talent pool. Here, we take a look at some of 'em

Ujjwal Sarangi CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 29 May 2018, 12:29 IST

These wrestlers helped NJPW reach its peak

New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) is home to some of the best pro wrestlers in the world. It is the second biggest wrestling promotion in the world and, in recent times, is catching up with the undisputed leader, WWE. Some of the recent matches in the promotion is a testament to this fact.

At this moment, NJPW is a well-oiled machine that keeps churning out 5-star matches. There is rarely a dull moment in its pay-per-views and the storytelling is far more believable and gripping than WWE.

Crossover matches, like Jericho vs Omega, and the upcoming Jericho vs Naito, involving WWE superstars, suggest that Vince McMahon surely knows what is 'Best for Business'. This just goes to show how bright the future of NJPW is.

If you want any further proof, check out the ongoing 'Best of Super Juniors' (BOSJ) tournament (for the junior heavyweight division) and the upcoming 'G1 Climax' (for the heavyweight division)

And while the casual fans are still content with what WWE has to offer, NJPW appeals more to the wrestling fans, consistently giving us stellar performances.

Here are five of the best NJPW pro wrestlers that are taking the wrestling world by storm:

#5 Kushida

Kushida

A former MMA wrestler, Kushida is part of the junior heavyweight division at NJPW, having won the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship five times. He has also won the 'BOSJ' tournament twice (2015 & 2017), and currently has a win-loss record of 2-2 in this year’s tournament.

In a title-laden career, Kushida has defeated veterans like Prince Devitt (now Finn Balor), Kenny Omega and Thunder Liger among others. He is also a one-time ROH television champion.

Best Matches:

Kushida vs Will Ospreay, June 3rd, 2017

Kushida vs Takahashi, June 11th,2017 (for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight title)

Kushida vs Takahashi vs Will Ospreay vs Marty Scrull, Jan 4th, 2018 (for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight title)

Kushida vs Will Ospreay, May 4th, 2018 (for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight title)