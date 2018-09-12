WWE fantasy booking: The biggest swerve WWE can pull during the main event of Hell in a Cell 2018

Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman is expected to be the main event of Hell in a Cell 2018

Disclaimer: This is just a fantasy booking/prediction article. The images used in this article are purely for representative purposes.

The main event of Hell in a Cell 2018 is expected to be a one on one hell in a cell match between Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. Most of the dirt sheets and wrestling magazines are reporting the match would end with a victory for Roman Reigns. However, what if WWE could pull a big swerve and shock the entire WWE universe?

As we saw a couple of weeks ago, Braun Strowman is officially cashing in his money in the bank at WWE Hell in a cell 2018. Strowman already gave his briefcase to Constable Corbin and he will only receive it prior to his universal championship match.

Here we go...

John Cena was the first guy to lose his money in the bank briefcase via unsuccessful cash in attempt.

The last time anyone announced his cash in prior was John Cena back in 2012. Cena announced that he would cash in on the then WWE champion CM Punk on the 1000th episode of RAW.

However, if you notice the match from the start, you will see that Cena makes his entrance with the briefcase, and formally ask the referee to cash-in. Strowman will also be expected to follow the same etiquette during his cash in at Hell in a Cell.

The role of the matches before in the event...

As seen in the last episode, Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler will have to defend their tag team titles against the team of Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose. This is where the cog in the machine starts to roll.

This match will take place 3rd from the last match. Only the RAW tag team championship match, WWE championship match and Universal championship matches are left at this point.

The match starts like any traditional tag team match. But once it gets to a heating point, Drew McIntyre introduces a chair into the match and get themselves intentionally disqualified (and thus retaining the title).

But the beatdown does not stop there. The Scottish Psychopath will continuously torture the lunatic fringe and the architect until they are forced to leave the arena for the mandatory medical check.

Main Event time...

Braun Strowman arrives with money in the bank briefcase. The Cell is still suspended above the ring. It begins to get lowered into the ground. Reigns' music hits and he comes down to the stage. He is determined to defend his title on his own - after all, he declared himself a fighting champion weeks ago.

As he starts walking through the ramp, Drew and Dolph jump on the universal champion and lay down a vicious beatdown. The cell is now down, but the door is still open. Drew and Dolph lay waste to the big dog.

Braun's henchmen deliver the immobile champion onto the ring. The Monster Among Men signals the referee Mick Foley that he is cashing in on a helpless Roman Reigns. Foley has no choice but to ring the bell. The challenger "feasts on the carcass" and pins him to the count of three.

Braun Strowman is your new Universal heavyweight champion.

