The biggest threat to Rhea Ripley must return to fight her at WWE SummerSlam 2023

Rhea Ripley made history in WWE as she became the first woman to capture four different women's championships on four separate brands when she won the SmackDown Women's Championship. However, the beginning of The Eradicator's dominant run in the company can be traced back nearly a year.

Last year, Rhea Ripley ended her partnership with Liv Morgan and went on to join The Judgment Day under Edge's leadership. She later turned on her mentor and aligned with Finn Balor and Damian Priest. In the months following, Dominik Mysterio was also added to the fray.

She remained a dominant force in the stable as The Eradicator butted heads with several male WWE Superstars. Earlier this year, she made history at the Royal Rumble as she won the 30-woman match as the first entrant. Ripley went on to beat Charlotte Flair and win the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39.

After the WWE Draft, both rosters received fresh faces and new challengers for the titles. It would be best if the most significant threat to The Nightmare goes one-on-one with her at WWE SummerSlam 2023. That opponent should be none other than The Baddest Woman on the Planet, Ronda Rousey.

Why should Ronda Rousey face Rhea Ripley at WWE SummerSlam 2023?

Last year, the company had plans for Rhea Ripley to go up against Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 39. However, those plans changed as The Baddest Woman on the Planet was dealing with an injury and she wanted to work with Shayna Baszler in the tag team division.

Moreover, Ronda Rousey's previous run on Monday Night RAW was far superior to her underwhelming stint on Friday Night SmackDown. The Baddest Woman on the Planet has shown dominance in the past and no superstar has pinned or submitted her on the red brand, except for a loss at WrestleMania 35.

Last Monday, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler were drafted to RAW. As of now, the Baddest Woman on the Planet has not made her return to the company. However, there is a high chance that Rousey could return to the red brand as the biggest threat to Ripley and her title reign in the coming months.

Meanwhile, superstars such as Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus, Liv Morgan, and Raquel Rodriguez should all focus their attention on the red brand's women's division and tag team titles before challenging Ripley.

