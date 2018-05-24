3 of the biggest winners and losers from last night's NXT (May 23)

Another solid hour from team yellow.

caesaraugustus4 ANALYST 24 May 2018

The beef in Gargano vs. Ciampa just got even beefier.

As we've come to expect, WWE NXT delivered another solid hour of content last night. Its bitterest feud to ever see the light of day just got bitterer, and meanwhile a new contender staked his claim to the NXT Championship.

Who took the most out of this edition from Full Sail?

#3 Loser: Kairi Sane

Lacey Evans had her best showing to date so far. Still, it was a questionable booking to have her get a win off Kairi Sane, given the Pirate Princess' likelihood of title contention in Brooklyn.

Instead Sane was used as a stepping stone for Evans, particularly putting over her finisher (which needs changing). Winning with a right hook stretches suspension of disbelief.

It wasn't all bad though. Kairi Sane looked far more aggressive than she usually is. It gives her some adversity to respond to and the commentary team was already hyping a rubber match between the pair.

Still it reeks of the main roster's 50/50 booking.