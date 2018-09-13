Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

The biggest winners and losers from last night's NXT (September 12)

J.M. Carpenter
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.09K   //    13 Sep 2018, 18:44 IST

Tommaso Ciampa NXT September 12
The champ was here.

Still two months out from NXT TakeOver: War Games II, last night's edition of the yellow brand was a mostly ho-hum episode that didn't give us many hints of what could develop for Los Angeles on November 17th. Tommaso Ciampa finally appeared in person after his victory at TakeOver: Brooklyn, while the night was headlined by a top prospect in the women's division taking on its resident elder stateswoman. Kassius Ohno, meanwhile, looks like he has a new feud in store for him after being cleared in the Aleister Black investigation.

Who managed to look better after last night's episode?

Winners: Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch

Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch returned to action after being bitten by the injury bug a few months ago. Their match with the Undisputed Era in Chicago got them noticed in ways they hadn't been before and it was nice to see them back.

Their match was an academic squash, but it put them back on the NXT map. Fans are eager to see where they go from here. The match in Chicago was a breakout moment and now that they're both healthy, it's time for them to follow up. They got off to a nice start last night.

With a dearth of top tag teams in the yellow brand, there's definitely room for them to grow.

Winner: Tommaso Ciampa

Finally appearing at Full Sail for the first time since TakeOver: Brooklyn, Tommaso Ciampa exonerated himself in the Aleister Black investigation, not because he's concerned or is the type of person who could never attack the former NXT Champion, but because the attack wasn't done with a big enough spotlight.

Ciampa has become the consensus best heel in WWE if not the entire industry in 2018, but there was the lingering doubt that he couldn't deliver the same performance when not having Johnny Gargano to contrast off of.

As he now looks past "Johnny Wrestling," he's off to a great start in proving those doubters wrong. This was a dastardly speech and he appears to have an incoming mini-feud with fan favorite Otis Dozovic en route to finding his next real challenger.

He even has a new theme because he seemed to be aware that the audience loved him coming out to just their boos.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE NXT Tommaso Ciampa Shayna Baszler
J.M. Carpenter
ANALYST
On/off wrestling fan since 1996. A budding copywriter with political experience, I write about persuasion, influence, and masculinity at my blog http://masculineepic.com/ . Uncoincidentally, all of these things are vital in professional wrestling.
NXT TakeOver Brooklyn: 5 Biggest Winners and Losers
RELATED STORY
WWE NXT Results, 12th September 2018, Latest NXT Winners...
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers from last night's Raw...
RELATED STORY
NXT - 5 Points To Note (12 September, 2018)
RELATED STORY
WWE NXT Results, 5th September 2018, Latest NXT Winners &...
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers from last night's...
RELATED STORY
Top 3 Performers of NXT (5th September, 2018)
RELATED STORY
Spoilers: Predicting the card for NXT TakeOver: War Games II
RELATED STORY
9 ideal debut feuds for incoming NXT call-ups
RELATED STORY
Predicting the Results of NXT this week (9/12/18)
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us