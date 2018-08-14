The biggest winners and losers from last night's Raw (August 13)

Ambush.

Though WWE's usual annoying copy/paste booking formula certainly presented itself last night, Raw did a good job (for once) in building to SummerSlam for most of its major angles. The Lesnar/Heyman saga had a new twist, Ronda Rousey was in form, and a certain return sent the crowd into a frenzy.

Unfortunately, there was also a lot of filler to go around on this week's show, which advertised the fact that both Monday Night Raw and SummerSlam are longer than they need to be, burning fans out in the process.

With only six days to go before SummerSlam, who made the most out of last night's go-home show and what detracted from the programming?

Winner: Ronda Rousey

This was a nice segment for Ronda Rousey. For obvious reasons, Natalya wasn't there, so it felt like the company just pasted Ember Moon into her place (as it had pasted Alicia Fox into Mickie James' place), but nothing was too far off here.

The match between Alexa Bliss and Ember Moon ended in a disqualification when Alicia Fox interfered on Bliss' behalf and stopped a pinfall on the champion from taking place (Ember Moon had previously hit her Eclipse). As champions getting pinned cleanly before a pay per view usually means they retain at the show itself, this was a nice way to keep everyone guessing.

Alicia Fox's interference is coming on Sunday, and the company did too much of a job in beating that fact over our heads with a cudgel, as usual. But the whole thing was fine and we can only hope that WWE finally pulls the trigger on a hot act. Alexa Bliss is beyond played out as champion, and it's time for something new to dominate the scene in Raw's women's division after nearly 18 months.

