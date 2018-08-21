Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
The biggest winners and losers from last night's Raw (August 20)

Top 5 / Top 10
7.60K   //    21 Aug 2018, 18:30 IST

Ronda Rousey Raw
Contrived.

Last night's Raw was taglined as "the dawn of a new era," but that evidently didn't mean a new era in quality. While it was nice to see the Universal Championship defended on the show for the first time in nearly two years, this edition of the red brand was full of contrived segments, manufactured "surprises," and no NXT debuts which could have shaken Raw up.

The show simply failed to capitalize on the largely positive reception it got from SummerSlam, making for a forgettable experience which advertised that the red brand's doldrums are far from over, even when the rest button was hit. Nothing less than a top to bottom creative makeover is needed at the moment, and so far, it doesn't look like we'll be getting it.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Did anyone manage to walk away with a victory from this train wreck of a Raw? Or did everyone lose out?

Losers: Everyone in this match

One would think that with Evolution now on the horizon, the company would be going all out to try to set up as many intriguing feuds for it as possible. Instead, it began with yet another six-woman tag team match between the Riott Squad and Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Ember Moon.

The Riott Squad won this time, but victory mattered about as much to them as defeat did for the other side. Who cares? This is simply a variation on a match we've seen for months now, with no added stipulation or stakes involved. It was a poor choice as a first match on Raw.

Unless women's tag team titles are introduced, this feud leads nowhere and is just wheel spinning to fill Raw's overlong three hours. It's clear that the company has no plans for any of these women as of right now.

A little creativity, please?

J.M. Carpenter
ANALYST
On/off wrestling fan since 1996. A budding copywriter with political experience, I write about persuasion, influence, and masculinity at my blog http://masculineepic.com/ . Uncoincidentally, all of these things are vital in professional wrestling.
