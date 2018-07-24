The biggest winners and losers from last night's Raw (July 24)

Ugh.

Last night's WWE Raw was an eventful show, even if it had a stretch of wheel-spinning filler. As the company continued to build toward SummerSlam, Stephanie McMahon's "historic" announcement was that the first all women's pay per view was coming.

As eye-rolling as her usual attention-seeking antics are, if booked well, the show could be a hit, and a test of sorts to see if an all women's show on the WWE Network or women's tag team titles can be in the cards in the future. Hopefully, we'll get a New Women's champions by then.

Elsewhere, the build to SummerSlam got a bit clearer, and WWE has, unfortunately, if unsurprisingly, chosen the worst case scenario in one very major match.

Who gained or lost momentum on the way to the biggest party of the summer? Who fell closer to being left off the card entirely?

Losers: Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt

One might as well consider the burial of the broken/"Woken" gimmick and the Deleters of Worlds complete. After losing to the B team again, it looked like the team turned heel, but we've seen heel Bray Wyatt for far too long, with bad results.

This felt like a way to get the contractual rematch clause over with en route to SummerSlam, where the Authors of Pain likely await to end the B team's Cinderella story and their unexpected tag team championship reign.

All in all, this entire rivalry has been a damning indictment of the state of the Raw tag team division. Compared to just a year ago, when Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose's reunion was among the hottest stories that year, this feels like death. It's on ice even compared to SmackDown's tag team tournament.

Something in the tag team division is going to need to change, and soon. Might a couple of callups from NXT be in the cards?

