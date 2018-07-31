The biggest winners and losers from last night's Raw (July 30)

J.M. Carpenter FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 10.59K // 31 Jul 2018, 16:47 IST

We'll remember this.

Last night's Raw coming from Miami was certainly a memorable one, though the show suffered from its usual lack of depth once the bells and whistles of Brock Lesnar's return were removed. The top of the card was lit for the first time in three months while most of the rest of the show suffered from the usual weak booking we've come to expect since WrestleMania, where either nothing much mattered or huge angles simply weren't paid attention to.

It definitely felt like the red brand put all its creative resources into Brock Lesnar's return and didn't care too much about anything else, as the show had mostly filler matches.

Nevertheless, let's dive into the results and find out who got the most and least out of July's final show from the red brand.

Winner: Roman Reigns

Sure, this was the usual attempt to get fans to cheer Reigns with the usual "my bitch" comment to try to count as something edgy. Thankfully though, the complaining and conspiracy theorizing was gone. Gone were the words about the man out to get him. Instead, he just wanted to fight Brock Lesnar. He challenged the Beast to appear before him. That didn't happen.

And the promo did its job because Miami did give him some cheers. Paul Heyman also has to be given some credit for this segment, because he came across as insufferable and delayed the appearance of Brock Lesnar for as long as possible and was the perfect contrast to Roman Reigns.

Later in the night, with Brock Lesnar turning on Paul Heyman, the fans chanted "we want Roman," so something was working in Miami.

Nevertheless, this is eerily similar to WrestleMania, where Roman Reigns got cheers during the build only for the match to bomb in New Orleans. One must imagine it will be more of the same in Brooklyn, or even worse.

But for now, it worked.

