The biggest winners and losers from last night's Raw (June 18th)

The red brand finally won a week.

Alexa's days as champion are numbered.

After months of wheel-spinning, it looks like the company might finally be leaving the worse than normal post-WrestleMania lull behind as the build to SummerSlam will now begin in earnest. In fact, the preview for the show last night actually understated its ultimate quality (this is a recurring problem from WWE's copywriters - I have no idea who they're hiring). Last night's was certainly the best Raw seen since the superstar shakeup in April.

That's not to say that the road to SummerSlam won't be bumpy, though. WWE is nothing if not consistently inconsistent. Numerous bad booking decisions were made at Money in the Bank, and the company will need to make up for them in the following two months.

It started that course correction last night, though there were certainly some hiccups, including with one of Raw's highest profile angles over the past few months.

WWE's track record is mixed, though, so who walked away from last night's Raw winners and whose road to SummerSlam became cloudier?

Winner: Ronda Rousey

As if it weren't obvious already, killer Ronda Rousey is the best Ronda Rousey.

Why the company has had her in terrible promo segments is beyond me. When Rousey is talking, she's about as exciting as watching grass grow. When she's fighting, she's explosive.

This was an excellent segment. Though I hated the decision to have another Alexa Bliss title reign after Money in the Bank, it looks like she'll finally be used as a heel properly should - to get a babyface over. She was a perfect foil for Ronda Rousey, and the crowd was electric when the ex-UFC champ laid a beating on the so-called goddess.

This is the Ronda Rousey we've been waiting for all along. More of this, please!