The biggest winners and losers from last night's Raw (September 10)

Taking "go home" a bit too literally.

For a pay per view go-home show, Raw was, true to its current form, disappointing. The best story being told on the show right now is that which is hyping the upcoming Undertaker vs. Triple H match in Australia, which is, in truth, a glorified exhibition bout between two rarely-seen stars of the past who will soon depart again.

The rest of the show didn't really click. The best it got was "good" for some segments, but that wasn't enough to justify three whole hours of meandering.

With only six days away until a Hell in a Cell pay per view which, in fairness to it, looks like it has a good card, who walked away with more excitement heading into Sunday and who lost out on it?

Losers: The Heels of Raw

Raw looked like it had something last week when it had the entire heel locker room team up against the Shield. However, in the opening segment of this week's episode, the Shield overcame the numbers game and stood tall in the ring.

If the villains are going to be defeated so easily, what's the point of telling this story in the first place?

It didn't help that Braun Strowman talking about his "dogs of war" and letting out a contrived evil laugh was lame as all hell. It telegraphed the message that the company is trying too hard to get Roman Reigns over, as we've understood from the beginning of this storyline.

Every other heel on Raw besides Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre, and Dolph Ziggler were rendered cannon fodder in this segment. They'll have their own rivalries, but they mean nothing in the grand scheme of things. It was the wrong message to send, especially when Roman's reign is likely to be a lengthy one.

