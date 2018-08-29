The biggest winners and losers from last night's SmackDown (August 28)

Becky at least looked menacing.

Unsurprisingly, last night's SmackDown exceeded the Raw before it in quality. With a great tag team match and a tantalizing preview of a future dream match, the show's action delivered, and the booking was mostly proper as well. All systems were go on the road to Hell in a Cell, with thankfully less of the hollow marketing we've come to expect on Raw concerning WWE Evolution.

You see, with its two-hour format, SmackDown simply doesn't have the time to do hollow marketing and needs to focus more on the quality of the show. With the talent it has, that's a guarantee as long as the writing isn't atrocious.

Speaking of that talent, who picked up the most momentum on last night's episode as Hell in a Cell gets closer?

Winners: Cesaro and Sheamus

At this time last year, Cesaro and Sheamus were MVPs on Monday Night Raw, consistently delivering standout performances. Though repetitive, their rivalry with the Shield was one of the things that made Raw worth watching through a typically slow fall season. You were guaranteed at least one high quality match every episode.

On SmackDown, they, unfortunately, haven't been featured heavily. That might now soon be changing, as the duo won a triple threat tag team match against Gallows and Anderson and, more surprisingly, the Colons.

They'll now advance to meet the winners of next week's similar triple threat to determine the new number one contenders for the tag team titles.

You'll recall that it was Cesaro and Sheamus who ended the New Day's record-breaking run as tag team champions a couple of years ago, so it would be interesting to see them renew their rivalry.

Already, SmackDown's tag team division is looking up now that the Bludgeon Brothers' reign is over.

