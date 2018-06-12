Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 biggest winners and losers from last night's Raw - June 11th

A better showing from the red brand this week, but it still had some rough edges.

caesaraugustus4
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 12 Jun 2018, 18:28 IST
5.45K

Raw Results June 11th
This usually doesn't bode well for the challenger.

Last night's WWE Raw was better than last few week's, but it still felt like a very poor effort for the go-home show on what's supposed to be a major pay-per-view.

The promos were dull (seriously, who booked that segment with all the contestants talking on top of the ladders?!), but there were some cool moments and matches, one of which featured a certain Monster Among Men doing the things that make him so beloved among fans.

Go-home shows are usually decisive in showing us who will win on the pay-per-view, given WWE's 50/50 booking formula.

How did the contestants do? Who walked away with more goodwill from the crowd and better chances on Sunday? Who simply impressed the crowd last night?

#1 Winner: Natalya

Natalya submitted Alexa Bliss in the Sharpshooter to end this match. I know - usually the one that gets the win in a match or segment before the pay-per-view loses on Sunday.

That's 50/50 booking and the so-called "reverse momentum theory," which WWE just loves doing. This isn't always so however, and Natalya may indeed prove to be a special case because of the Ronda Rousey factor.

An Alexa Bliss win in Sunday's ladder match only takes the Raw Women's Championship back into territory that was already tired. I doubt anyone wants to see the renewal of the Alexa Bliss vs Nia Jax feud.

A Natalya victory however, opens up new possibilities with Ronda Rousey, who's going to be pushed to the moon despite her shortcomings and limitations. With SummerSlam looming, it's almost a no-brainer to do it.

By booking things this way, WWE might be trying to convince us that Natalya won't win, when in fact she will.

Or I could always just be wrong. We'll find out on Sunday.

Page 1 of 5 Next
WWE Raw Ronda Rousey Braun Strowman WWE Best and Worst WWE Results
The biggest winners and losers of last night's Raw (June 4)
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers on last night's Raw (March 5)
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers from last night's Raw (May 7)
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers from last night's Raw (May...
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers of last night's Raw (April...
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers on last night's Raw (April...
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers from last night's Raw...
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers from last night's Raw...
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers from last night's Raw (May...
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers on last night's Raw (March...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us