Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

The biggest winners and losers from Money in the Bank 2018

Bad, status quo booking ruled the night, but with one exception, and one massive surprise.

caesaraugustus4
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 18 Jun 2018, 18:00 IST
10.77K

Money in the Bank 2018.
Ugh.

Last night's show was far from as bad as Backlash. The match quality was usually a lot higher, at any rate. Unlike Backlash, there wasn't a series of worst match of the year candidates. Unfortunately, however, the show was also rife with the kinds of terrible booking decisions we've come to expect in this year's deeper than usual post-WrestleMania lull. WWE has been putting next to no effort in its showings since WrestleMania 34, and it was on display yet again last night, in contrast to another excellent TakeOver which took place the night before.

The company's status-quo and tiresome booking formulas ruled the day, and while we saw some pleasant surprises, most were of the typical WWE variety which is based on annoying and angering its own fanbase. Several better options were discarded in favor of the mundane, the lackluster, and the irritating.

With one exception, the road to SummerSlam really doesn't look so good after Money in the Bank. The best we can hope for is that Extreme Rules rights some wrongs.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news. 

Loser: Big Cass

Daniel Bryan vs. Big Cass
You tapped twice!

Against expectations, not least of which were the betting sights, Big Cass tapped to Daniel Bryan last night. That marks not one, but two submission victories over Big Cass. For the not so intimidating giant, this can only spell the end of his push to the main event, at least for now.

I wouldn't be surprised if this feud does somehow continue, but I'm not betting on it, if that makes sense. All possible ground has been covered.

It was the right decision. Cass has proven himself nowhere near ready and his "I'm tall, you're short" gimmick is really painful. He needs to do something else in the mid-card.

As for Daniel Bryan, let's hope that his looming feud with The Miz can start getting underway now.

Page 1 of 6 Next
WWE Money in the Bank New Day Roman Reigns Braun Strowman
8 mistakes WWE must not make at Money in the Bank
RELATED STORY
WWE Money In The Bank 2018 Preview, Predictions, Match...
RELATED STORY
Six WWE superstars with the highest number of Money in...
RELATED STORY
5 Things to Watch Out for at WWE Money in the Bank 2018
RELATED STORY
4 Candidates to Win the Men's Money in the Bank
RELATED STORY
5 Wrestlers with the best record at the Money In The Bank...
RELATED STORY
5 Worst booking decisions WWE could realistically make at...
RELATED STORY
Men's Money in the Bank ladder match predictions
RELATED STORY
Rumor round-up for Money in the Bank
RELATED STORY
Ranking the Chances for Each Men's Money in the Bank...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us