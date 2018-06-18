The biggest winners and losers from Money in the Bank 2018

Bad, status quo booking ruled the night, but with one exception, and one massive surprise.

caesaraugustus4 ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 18 Jun 2018, 18:00 IST 10.77K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Ugh.

Last night's show was far from as bad as Backlash. The match quality was usually a lot higher, at any rate. Unlike Backlash, there wasn't a series of worst match of the year candidates. Unfortunately, however, the show was also rife with the kinds of terrible booking decisions we've come to expect in this year's deeper than usual post-WrestleMania lull. WWE has been putting next to no effort in its showings since WrestleMania 34, and it was on display yet again last night, in contrast to another excellent TakeOver which took place the night before.

The company's status-quo and tiresome booking formulas ruled the day, and while we saw some pleasant surprises, most were of the typical WWE variety which is based on annoying and angering its own fanbase. Several better options were discarded in favor of the mundane, the lackluster, and the irritating.

With one exception, the road to SummerSlam really doesn't look so good after Money in the Bank. The best we can hope for is that Extreme Rules rights some wrongs.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news.

Loser: Big Cass

You tapped twice!

Against expectations, not least of which were the betting sights, Big Cass tapped to Daniel Bryan last night. That marks not one, but two submission victories over Big Cass. For the not so intimidating giant, this can only spell the end of his push to the main event, at least for now.

I wouldn't be surprised if this feud does somehow continue, but I'm not betting on it, if that makes sense. All possible ground has been covered.

It was the right decision. Cass has proven himself nowhere near ready and his "I'm tall, you're short" gimmick is really painful. He needs to do something else in the mid-card.

As for Daniel Bryan, let's hope that his looming feud with The Miz can start getting underway now.