The biggest winners and losers of Crown Jewel

J.M. Carpenter FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 03 Nov 2018, 08:10 IST

Unbelievably stupid.

The Crown Jewel event quickly became an embarrassment to WWE almost from the moment it was announced and the event sure didn't disappoint on that front. Long derided, the actual event lived up to the ill will that surrounded it for months. Crown Jewel was one of the worst shows WWE has put on in 2018, with terrible booking decisions that will do lasting damage to the main roster brands.

Did anyone actually manage to look better after this embarrassment of a show in Saudi Arabia? Let's take a look below.

Winners: The Bar

Thankfully, The Bar successfully defended their SmackDown tag team championship at this show. The alliance with the Big Show is burgeoning and there is much ground left to explore there. At least it's managed to make the most of the Big Show's return to Tuesday nights. The Bar's victory also opens up the possibility of a feud with the Usos, which will be fresh and potentially exciting, given that the two teams have only met once, which occurred during last year's Survivor Series.

Speaking of Survivor Series, this victory now puts The Bar square in the sights of an old nemesis - The Shield. However, the status of Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins as tag team champions for Raw is in limbo. It will be interesting to see how they work into the pressure cooker that's currently going on between the two ex-Shield brothers. What match will we ultimately wind up getting?

All in all, The Bar walked away with a lot after this match. It also means that the New Day will stay away from the SmackDown Tag Team Championship picture for the time being, which sits well with me. They're very stale and I have no real interest in seeing any more pancake champions.

