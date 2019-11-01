The biggest winners and losers of WWE Crown Jewel 2019

J.M. Carpenter FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 01 Nov 2019, 21:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Better late than never.

WWE's latest controversial Saudi Arabian show is over, with Crown Jewel having been held last night. To the company's credit, 2019's edition of Crown Jewel was much better than the previous year's show. In fact, it was probably the best of the four Saudi shows to date, though that admittedly isn't a high bar to clear.

This is the only one so far that hasn't been almost universally panned and that gives you a sense of the competition that the other three shows serve up.

Any progress is welcome, of course. There will be more of these shows.

There were some big matches on this card, and now that there's been some time to digest the results, let's go over who got the most and least out of WWE's Halloween show.

Who were the biggest winners and losers of Crown Jewel 2019?

Winner: Humberto Carrillo

Humberto Carrillo had a good night in Saudi Arabia, first winning the battle royal and then having a competitive match with AJ Styles for the United States Championship.

He once again fell short, but his night was a testament to his current standing backstage. WWE officials think highly enough of him to make sure that he's getting featured in these big spots. That is a huge step up in just a few weeks from being an extra on WWE's most underexposed brand, 205 Live.

Carrillo's ceiling remains to be seen. As I mentioned before, there is a risk that he'll become the next Andrade - constantly having good showings with top names but never actually being able to defeat them - a jobber to the stars.

Perhaps Survivor Series will reveal more about Carrillo's true standing in the company. First let's see if he gets on the card. Either way, he's had an incredible couple of weeks.

