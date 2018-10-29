The biggest winners and losers of Evolution

J.M. Carpenter FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.40K // 29 Oct 2018, 17:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

AND STILL!

WWE Evolution is now in the books and the show was what you would expect. It was a lukewarm pay per view with good matches and bad ones. There was also one disastrous booking decision, as you would expect on any main roster pay per view, but interestingly (and unfortunately enough) it had to do with NXT, which was particularly galling to see.

Hopefully, it won't do too much damage going forward.

The card did an admirable enough job in putting on a show, certainly compared to the many lackluster main roster pay per views this year. Let's now take a look at the biggest winners and losers of the pay per view. Who gained the most and who lost on this "historic" occasion?

Winner: Nia Jax

Nia Jax was one of the favorites going into the battle royal and for good reason. She has unfinished business with Ronda Rousey. Rousey will badly need credible challengers going forward and Nia Jax is one. Her size and strength will at least make her appear a threat, even though her chances of dethroning Rousey are zero.

Still, the two of them also had a good match at Money in the Bank back in June, so we should expect to see another one going forward, whether at Survivor Series in November or at TLC in December. It's a welcome enough diversion in the calm before the storm of WrestleMania season to begin in January.

After being absent on Raw for a few months following her match with Alexa Bliss at Extreme Rules in July, this win put Nia Jax back into place as one of the key players in the red brand's women's division.

Let's just hope that the two of them don't have a bunch of long promos together going forward.

1 / 4 NEXT