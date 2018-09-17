Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
The biggest winners and losers of Hell in a Cell

J.M. Carpenter
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
10.36K   //    17 Sep 2018, 19:20 IST

Brock Lesnar Hell in a Cell
Why?

Hell in a Cell was very much a tale of two shows. It was emblematic of a consistently inconsistent WWE. The first few hours were very good, with five good to great matches in a row!

The show was well on its way to being the shoe-in for the main roster's best pay per view of the year - and that isn't because most of WWE's major shows this year have been underwhelming at best. This was a legitimately good show, but then the screwy ending to the WWE Championship match happened. The show fell off a cliff from there, continually getting worse, and the last hour was WWE at its worst, to the extent that fans were supposedly furious in the aftermath.

Why it seems impossible for the main roster to deliver a great show from beginning to end, I honestly have no idea. How could it have gone so wrong after such an excellent beginning and middle?

Nevertheless, let's take a look at the outcomes last night and see who made the most out of it. Who got the least?

Losers: Rusev Day

This was a great way to start the show and I'll admit it, WWE almost got me thinking for a moment that Rusev Day would win. Nonetheless, it didn't happen. The "miscommunication" cue between Rusev and Aiden English was lamely done and shouldn't serve as a point of tension, but clearly, it was last night, and it's going to.

With seemingly nowhere to go, the chances for a breakup of Rusev Day just got a lot stronger after last night, but such a breakup wouldn't help either man. They'd be doing the exact same thing they're doing now. They'd just be less over and entertaining.

With a thin tag team division, breaking them up would be silly, but that looks like it's the direction we're heading in.

WWE Hell In A Cell 2018 The Shield New Day Brock Lesnar Roman Reigns
J.M. Carpenter
ANALYST
On/off wrestling fan since 1996. A budding copywriter with political experience, I write about persuasion, influence, and masculinity at my blog http://masculineepic.com/ . Uncoincidentally, all of these things are vital in professional wrestling.
