The Biggest Winners And Losers Of Last Night's Raw (December 17)

J.M. Carpenter FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.77K // 18 Dec 2018, 19:19 IST

The boss was back...but he didn't do much.

True to form, Raw disappointed. The "shake up" Vince McMahon promised proved to be empty words and platitudes, as is so often expected from the company. The show felt painfully thin, especially compared to the excitement we can expect on SmackDown tonight.

Who took the most and least out of last night's show?

Loser: Monday Night Raw

Vince McMahon's return proved a blind alley, didn't it? He and the rest of his family "took back control of Raw and SmackDown," but the last thing the shows need from a quality standpoint is more McMahon family drama.

The promos going into this show proved to be only hype, as we can, unfortunately, expect from WWE so faithfully these days. Ironically, what was meant to "shake up" Raw just outlined in dramatic form all the problems the show currently has.

Triple H talked about seeing new stars and concepts, but that certainly wasn't the case last night. The proceedings were interrupted by Baron Corbin, and we got to the next segment as a result.

Loser: Baron Corbin

Baron Corbin's fall from power was made complete last night, as he competed in a handicap match that ultimately handed power back to Kurt Angle. Though the move is correct from a quality standpoint - the abusive heel authority figure angle has long run its course in WWE - it's almost a shame because Baron Corbin's act has improved tremendously this year when playing such a role.

Hopefully, the company can find a way to keep these characteristics while putting Corbin in another role that is more palatable to the overall quality of the show? Perhaps a heel businessman gimmick?

Regardless, Baron Corbin is now directionless, even if that means the quality of the show improves dramatically.

