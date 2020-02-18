The biggest winners and losers of last night's Raw (February 17)

Randy Orton is getting into top form.

This week's WWE Raw was a show that felt like it was either very hot or very cold. In regards to some angles, like Drew McIntyre's quest for the title or Charlotte Flair's acceptance of Rhea Ripley's challenge, things fell flat, but elsewhere, WrestleMania was boosted by good storytelling and solid matches to add to the hype.

Who were the biggest winners and losers of last night's Raw? Let's take a look.

Winner: Randy Orton

This is Randy Orton at his best. After a passionate promo from Matt Hardy, Randy Orton feigned a retreat, and then attacked with a brutal fury, hitting two con-chair-tos, on the steps, to an already-injured Matt Hardy. He had to be stretchered out.

Rumor has it that Matt Hardy is once again departing from the company soon. If this is his last dance in WWE, it will have been a memorable one, and it helped to build what already feels like the most emotional match at WrestleMania, one that means a lot more than just the typical match featuring an over the hill legend.

Winner: Aleister Black

The Rowan squash matches for months on end seem to have led to this. Aleister Black, being who he is, took the big man to arguably his best match in WWE to date, winning in the process, of course.

For Aleister Black, it was a notable victory, more so than the recent squash matches, so we'll put this in the mild win column for him for now.

His road to WrestleMania still looks uncertain, though. We still don't know what direction his character has, aside from winning a lot of random matches. So we need to see what's in store for him next before we can say that he's turned any corners.

