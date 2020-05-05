The biggest winners and losers of last night's RAW (May 4)

A phenomenal return.

Last night's RAW was the go-home show to Money in the Bank, believe it or not. Truthfully, ever since the pandemic hit, WWE feels like it's in a strange state of suspended animation, going on in form but not in its essence, with its fan base being absent from TV.

Nevertheless, the show has gone on, and we're only six days away from the first post-WrestleMania pay per view, Money in the Bank.

As far as go-home shows go, this one fell flat for a little while, but there was an exciting Last Chance Gauntlet Match and some interesting developments toward the bottom of the card. Who got the most and least out of last night's RAW? Let's take a look.

Winner: AJ Styles

AJ Styles returned to RAW to participate in a "Last Chance Gauntlet Match," the winner of which would go to the Money in the Bank pay per view in the eponymous ladder match.

Many people involved in it had good showings, but as soon as AJ Styles showed up as the last entrant, a feeling of inevitability came to the match. AJ Styles, of course, won, punching his ticket to the show, in what's sure to be a good addition to the match itself.

AJ Styles is in a state of limbo right now, as his former OC partners with whom he'd teamed in the past year, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, sadly got released due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

How AJ Styles transitions and what direction his character will take on RAW should become clearer starting this Sunday. He probably won't win the Money in the Bank briefcase, but the match should be an interesting reveal about where we can expect him to go next.

Perhaps we'll see his next rivalry emerge from the ladder match on Sunday.