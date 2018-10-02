The biggest winners and losers of last night's Raw (October 1)

J.M. Carpenter ANALYST 02 Oct 2018, 18:00 IST

Some further hints for the future?

Last night's Raw was the go-home show to Super Showdown which will take place this Saturday. However, it felt more like filler than a proper go-home show. Unlike SmackDown, the major stories on Raw are a disjointed mess, and last night was no different.

The highlight of the night was the return of the Brothers of Destruction to take down the founders of DX, but that isn't an angle that will last for the long term.

Elsewhere, the show was lacking badly. There was so much filler that much of it isn't even worth mentioning.

Which superstars gained or lost momentum on the way to Melbourne, Australia?

Winners: The Shield

The Shield still very much feels like it's just there as an ad hoc measure to prevent Roman Reigns from being booed (and maybe sell some merchandise, too). It desperately needs a storyline. We saw further hints that there might be one when Dean Ambrose hinted that he thought about walking out on the Shield, but still refused to challenge either Roman Reigns or Seth Rollins for their respective titles. He fought Braun Strowman instead.

The Shield's opponents on Sunday looked strong heading into Australia, with Roman Reigns scoring the lone victory last night over Dolph Ziggler, who is obviously there to take the pin at Super Showdown.

The match should be good but hopefully, we'll start to see some more intrigue in the Shield soon.

Winner: Ronda Rousey

The repetitive Riott Squad job match format continued last night, as Ronda Rousey went over Ruby Riott before their tag team match this Saturday. Still, this was Rousey's best match in a while and made her look in top form heading into Melbourne.

From there, it's expected that the feud with Nikki Bella will begin, which is set to be a drag on the women's division for the next month, but for now, Ronda Rousey shined.

