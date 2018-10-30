×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

The biggest winners and losers of last night's Raw (October 29)

J.M. Carpenter
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.31K   //    30 Oct 2018, 18:24 IST

How long is the Beast back for?
How long is the Beast back for?

There was a lot to like about last night's Raw. Finally, it seems, the red brand is headed in the right direction again, after six months of almost total boredom and stagnation.

In addition to the announcement of a major match for Survivor Series - Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch, we saw an appearance from Brock Lesnar and the start of the highly anticipated feud between Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose. The women performed well, too.

That's not to say that things were perfect, though. The Brothers of Destruction vs. DX feud remains uninteresting and there were a lot of other filler segments.

Nevertheless, let's take a look at who emerged stronger or weaker from last night's show. 

Winner: Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar confronted each other to kick off the show. We've seen this duo tangle before, and hopefully, the match at Crown Jewel will be better than the one that happened at last year's No Mercy.

Brock Lesnar gave Braun Strowman the F5 to close the segment.

It's difficult to make any predictions of weakness where Brock Lesnar is concerned. Him "standing tall" on the go-home show is hardly a solid indicator that he, of all people, will lose, but combined with what else we know, there is a reason for optimism that this time, Braun Strowman is finally going to get the job done.

It's hard to fathom that Vince McMahon would consent to having his top title absent on Raw when Brock Lesnar is in the middle of preparing for a fight with Daniel Cormier in the UFC. His schedule would be even lighter than it notoriously had been during his reign.

Let's just hope that hunch is true and that Braun Strowman wins on Friday. For the sake of Raw, he really must.

1 / 6 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw The Shield Authors of Pain Brock Lesnar Braun Strowman WWE Best and Worst
J.M. Carpenter
ANALYST
On/off wrestling fan since 1996. A budding copywriter with political experience, I write about persuasion, influence, and masculinity at my blog http://masculineepic.com/ . Uncoincidentally, all of these things are vital in professional wrestling.
The biggest winners and losers of last night's Raw...
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers from last night's Raw...
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers from last night's Raw...
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers from last night's Raw...
RELATED STORY
Best and Worst of RAW - 1st October, 2018
RELATED STORY
5 WWE’s Big Plans which indirectly got revealed last week...
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers from last night's Raw...
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers from last night's Raw...
RELATED STORY
WWE Raw September 3, 2018: 5 Better Things that WWE could...
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers of last night's Raw...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us