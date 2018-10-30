The biggest winners and losers of last night's Raw (October 29)

How long is the Beast back for?

There was a lot to like about last night's Raw. Finally, it seems, the red brand is headed in the right direction again, after six months of almost total boredom and stagnation.

In addition to the announcement of a major match for Survivor Series - Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch, we saw an appearance from Brock Lesnar and the start of the highly anticipated feud between Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose. The women performed well, too.

That's not to say that things were perfect, though. The Brothers of Destruction vs. DX feud remains uninteresting and there were a lot of other filler segments.

Nevertheless, let's take a look at who emerged stronger or weaker from last night's show.

Winner: Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar confronted each other to kick off the show. We've seen this duo tangle before, and hopefully, the match at Crown Jewel will be better than the one that happened at last year's No Mercy.

Brock Lesnar gave Braun Strowman the F5 to close the segment.

It's difficult to make any predictions of weakness where Brock Lesnar is concerned. Him "standing tall" on the go-home show is hardly a solid indicator that he, of all people, will lose, but combined with what else we know, there is a reason for optimism that this time, Braun Strowman is finally going to get the job done.

It's hard to fathom that Vince McMahon would consent to having his top title absent on Raw when Brock Lesnar is in the middle of preparing for a fight with Daniel Cormier in the UFC. His schedule would be even lighter than it notoriously had been during his reign.

Let's just hope that hunch is true and that Braun Strowman wins on Friday. For the sake of Raw, he really must.

