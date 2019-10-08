The biggest winners and losers of last night's RAW (October 7)

J.M. Carpenter

Not a one-time thing

After a disastrous Hell in a Cell pay per view ending, WWE was looking to move on from the controversy and kick into high gear for the upcoming draft this Friday. Neither Seth Rollins nor Bray Wyatt appeared on this show, but some other notable developments did occur. A lot of names and faces we haven't seen in a while made an appearance, seemingly to remind everyone they exist.

Did that move the needle though? Who got the most and least out of last night's show?

Winner: Braun Strowman

At least Braun Strowman isn't doing random things like he usually does. He's involved in a high profile angle, which is more than we can usually say about him, as the highest-profile he usually has is as a filler challenger for the Universal title.

The angle with Tyson Fury was not a one-time thing, it seems. How long it lasts is still anyone's guess, and we usually know how these celebrity angles end - WWE can't help itself in making its own talent lose in a desperate bid for mainstream acceptance - but for now, Braun Strowman is in a better spot than he was before.

Loser: Rusev

Sure, Rusev is at least on TV now, but this story is so bad that one wonders if he was better off absent from the airwaves. Yet again, Rusev's real-life marriage is being used to humiliate him, and it's hard to think that he'll be getting a bigger push in the aftermath of this. It has "do you remember me?" written all over it.

Rusev did lay waste to Randy Orton and Baron Corbin last night, but the former doesn't feel like a big deal these days (even during his title challenges in the summer), and the latter never did.

What's the upside?

